Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl is listed as questionable but is expected to play tonight against the Utah Jazz as the team waits for league approval after being re-acquired at the trade deadline.

Drafted ninth overall by the Raptors at the 2016 NBA Draft, Poeltl was dealt to the San Antonio Spurs along with DeMar DeRozan in the Kawhi Leonard trade. He was re-acquired by Toronto on Wednesday in exchange for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks.

The 27-year-old is averaging 12.1 points and 9.1 rebounds in 45 games this season.

"I was excited. It was a little bit of mixed emotions," said Poeltl on Friday. "I’m leaving a life behind in San Antonio, I was there for 4.5 years. This past year has been tough because we were losing games but I’m excited to play winning basketball again and try to play for a playoff spot.”

A pending unrestricted free agent, Poeltl says he can see himself in Toronto for the long term.

In 461 career games, the 7-foot-1 centre has averaged 7.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists split between the Raptors and Spurs.

The Raptors have won three straight games and are sitting in the final play-in position in the Eastern Conference.