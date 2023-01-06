The Toronto Raptors are signing G League G/F Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wieskamp, 23, is averaging 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists through two regular season games with the G League's Wisconsin Herd.

A second-round pick (41st overall) by the San Antonio Spurs in 2021, Wieskamp played in 29 games with the Spurs in 2021-22, where he averaged 2.1 points per game.