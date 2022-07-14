The Toronto Raptors re-signed forward Justin Champagnie to a multi-year contract on Thursday and confirmed the signing of Ron Harper Jr. to a two-way deal.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports Champagnie's deal is believed to be a partially guaranteed two-way deal. The team had previously issue Champagnie a qualifying offer to hold his rights as a restricted free agent this summer.

The Raptors announce they’ve signed Justin Champagnie to a multi-year contract. Believed to a partially guaranteed two-year deal, similar to the one D.J. Wilson signed last week. He’ll be in training camp this fall and should have an inside track on one of the final roster spots — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 14, 2022

Champagnie, 20, appeared in 36 games for the Raptors last season, averaging 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.8 minutes a night.

The Raptors signed the University of Pittsburgh product last summer as an undrafted free agent.

Here’s where the Raptors roster stands:



Guaranteed (12): Siakam, VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Boucher, Young, Barnes, Birch, Porter, Achiuwa, Flynn, Svi



Partially guaranteed (4): Banton, Brooks, Wilson, Champagnie



2W: Harper



Unsigned: Koloko, Johnson (RFA) — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 14, 2022

Harper, 22, played four seasons at Rutgers, averaging 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game in his senior season. He was named to the Second-Team All-Big-10 and received the Haggerty award, which is awarded to the New York area's top mens division I basketball player.

In 121 NCAA games, Harper Jr. averaged 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. He is the son of five-time NBA Champion Ron Harper.