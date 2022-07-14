1h ago
Raptors re-sign F Champagnie, add Harper Jr.
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Raptors re-signed forward Justin Champagnie to a multi-year contract on Thursday and confirmed the signing of Ron Harper Jr. to a two-way deal.
TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports Champagnie's deal is believed to be a partially guaranteed two-way deal. The team had previously issue Champagnie a qualifying offer to hold his rights as a restricted free agent this summer.
Champagnie, 20, appeared in 36 games for the Raptors last season, averaging 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.8 minutes a night.
The Raptors signed the University of Pittsburgh product last summer as an undrafted free agent.
Harper, 22, played four seasons at Rutgers, averaging 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game in his senior season. He was named to the Second-Team All-Big-10 and received the Haggerty award, which is awarded to the New York area's top mens division I basketball player.
In 121 NCAA games, Harper Jr. averaged 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. He is the son of five-time NBA Champion Ron Harper.