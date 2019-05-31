Rose: Hobbling Kawhi should be a cause for concern for Raptors

New Balance is showing their allegiance to their biggest brand ambassador, and they're doing it in enemy territory.

The shoe company revealed a massive billboard in Oakland on Friday, featuring the Toronto Raptors superstar with the caption "The King Of The North is Coming." Toronto's first three playoffs opponents in Orlando, Philadelphia and Milwaukee are all crossed out with red Xs with Golden State remaining uncrossed at the bottom as their last opponent.

Of course, Oakland is home to the Warriors, the two-time defending champion who the Raptors are playing in the NBA Finals this spring. Toronto took Game 1 of the series on Thursday with Game 3 slated to take place in Oakland on Wednesday.

Leonard signed a multi-year contract with New Balance in November of this season.