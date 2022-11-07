Raptors' Birch out Monday against Bulls with knee soreness

Khem Birch is still dealing with right knee soreness and will miss his third straight game for the Toronto Raptors when they take on the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

The Raptors are in Chicago to complete the home-and-home set after defeating the Bulls 113-104 in Toronto on Sunday.

Birch, from Montreal, is averaging 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in four games this season.

Fred VanVleet returned to the lineup Sunday after missing three games with a back injury and scored a game-high 30 points in the win.

The Raptors also announced Sunday that Pascal Siakam will miss at least two weeks with a right adductor strain.

The Raptors enter Monday's game fifth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 6-4.

The Bulls are sixth in the conference at 5-6.