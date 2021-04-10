Rautins: Raps won't be able to make push until they get their bodies back

The Toronto Raptors provided status updates for several players on Saturday afternoon ahead of their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Point guard Kyle Lowry, who was upgraded to questionable on Friday, has had his status changed to doubtful. Pascal Siakam is out for rest in the first night of a back-to-back.

Lowry will miss his sixth-straight game with a foot infection. The 35-year-old is averaging 17.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in 39 games this season.

Siakam, 27, is averaging 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 43 games this season.

Rodney Hood has been upgraded to probable. Fred VanVleet (hip) , Paul Watson (COVID protocols), and Jalen Harris (hip) remain out. Newly signed Freddie Gillespie's status is still up in the air as the team waits for him to clear protocols before joining the team.

Canadian centre Khem Birch, who was released by the Orlando Magic earlier this week, is expected to sign with the Raptors after clearing waivers at 5pm, according to RDS's Peter Yannopoulos.

Birch, 28, averaged 5.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in just under 20 minutes per game with the Magic this season.