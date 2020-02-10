Raps’ Lowry in, Ibaka out vs. T-Wolves

Kyle Lowry returns to the Toronto Raptors lineup tonight as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lowry will play tonight vs Minnesota. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 10, 2020

Lowry, 33, left Friday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers early with whiplash and missed Toronto’s Saturday night game against Brooklyn .

In 41 games this season, Lowry is averaging 19.6 points, 7.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Serge Ibaka will miss the game as he is listed out with the flu, the Raptors will be without the 30-year-old and Marc Gasol who is missing his ninth consecutive game.