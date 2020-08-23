Lowry (ankle) out for rest of game vs. Nets

Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry left in the first quarter of Game 4 against the Brooklyn Nets after turning his left ankle and will not return, the team announced.

Lowry stayed in the game for one play but then checked out of the game without putting any pressure on his left foot.

The Raptors lead the first-round series 3-0.

