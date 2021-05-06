Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry will sit out tonight's game against the Washington Wizards for rest purposes.

OG Anunoby, Yuta Watanabe, Chris Boucher and Paul Watson will also not play for the Raptors tonight. Gary Trent Jr., who was initially listed as probable to play against the Wizards, will in fact suit up.

Gary Trent will return tonight. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) May 6, 2021

Tonight's game against the Wizards is regarded by many as pivotal to Toronto's hopes of making the Eastern Conference's playoff play-in tournament.

The Raptors (27-39) are currently 3.5 games back of the Wizards (30-35) for the 10th place in the East and the final spot in the play-in tournament.