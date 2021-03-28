Lowry out vs. Portland (right foot soreness)

Kyle Lowry will miss tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to right foot soreness, per TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Kyle Lowry won't play tonight. Late scratch vs Portland with right foot soreness. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 28, 2021

Lowry, 35, is averaging 17.2 points per game, 5.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists this season.

The Raptors currently sit 11th in the Eastern Conference and have lost nine of their last 10 games.