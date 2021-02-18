Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry remains questionable for Thursday night's showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, the Raptors say it's a sprain to Lowry's left thumb and not his injured ankle that could keep him from playing, TSN's Josh Lewenberg tweets.

Kyle Lowry remains questionable for tonight's game in Milwaukee, though the Raptors say it's for a sprained right thumb that he sustained in the first quarter on Tuesday and not the ankle injury he left the game with in the third quarter. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 18, 2021

Make that a sprained LEFT thumb for Lowry. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 18, 2021

While Lowry did leave Tuesday's game in the third quarter with an ankle injury, the teams says he also suffered a sprained left thumb earlier on in the game.

Lowry played nearly 22 minutes and scored 18 points before departing as Toronto went on to beat the Bucks 124-113.

Meanwhile, forward Yuta Watanable is also questionable for Thursday's matchup because of an ankle injury. He has missed the last four games.

Following their rematch with Milwaukee, Toronto will be back in action Friday night in Minnesota against the Timberwolves.