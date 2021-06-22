Report: Raptors' Lowry declines to play for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

Will interest in Lowry increase from teams who exited early from the playoffs?

Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry has declined an invitation to join the Team USA roster for the Tokyo Olympics because of his impending free agency, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Toronto guard Kyle Lowry has declined an invitation to join the 12-man Team USA roster for the Summer Olympics because of his impending free agency this summer, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2021

Lowry, 35, won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2016 Games.

Lowry finds himself without an NBA contract after signing a one-year extension with the Raptors ahead of the 2019-20 season. He spent the past nine seasons with the Raptors after being acquired in a deal with the Houston Rockets in July of 2012.

Lowry, a six-time all-star has averaged 14.9 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds over his 15-year career.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23 and NBA teams are allowed to start negotiating with free-agent players as of Aug. 2.