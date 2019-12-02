Toronto Raptors five-time all-star Kyle Lowry, who has been out since Nov. 8 with a fractured left thumb, is listed as questionable to play tomorrow against the Miami Heat.

Lowry practiced today. Questionable for tomorrow vs Miami. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 2, 2019

The 33-year-old practised with the Raptors for the first time since the injury on Monday. After practice, Lowry told the media that his thumb hasn't healed as quickly as the team thought it would, but that he is starting to feel better and is getting closer to returning. Lowry, however, did not give a specific indication as to when he'll be back but said he's day-to-day.

The Raptors have posted a 9-2 records while Lowry has been sidelined and are 15-4 on the season. Toronto currently has the third-best record in the entire NBA.

Lowry, who is in his 14th season in the NBA, has averaged 21.8 points and 6.5 assists this season.