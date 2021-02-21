Lewenberg: Let’s pump on the brakes on ‘this team doesn’t need Lowry’

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry will not play Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers due to the thumb injury he's been battling.

Sunday's game will be the third-straight game Lowry has missed after suffering the injury in the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

No Lowry vs Philly tonight. He'll miss his 3rd straight game with the thumb issue. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 21, 2021

The Raptors have won both games without the 34-year-old Lowry in the lineup and three straight overall. The winning streak has brought the team's record (15-15) to .500 for the first time all season and into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

In 25 games this season, Lowry is averaging 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists on 45.2 per cent shooting.