TORONTO (April 14, 2021) – Canada’s Sports Leader announced today its broadcast schedule for the Toronto Raptors’ First Round series against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021-22 NBA PLAYOFFS. Pascal Siakam leads the team against Joel Embiid and the Sixers, as coverage begins on Saturday, April 16 at 5:30 p.m. ET with Game 1: Toronto @ Philadelphia, live on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The network’s complete NBA PLAYOFFS broadcast schedule is available here.

NBA PLAYOFFS ON TSN includes the network’s award-winning broadcast team, led by the iconic duo of play-by-play commentator Matt Devlin alongside game analyst and TSN Basketball Insider Jack Armstrong. TSN’s Raptors coverage also features host Kate Beirness, with analysts Leo Rautins and Sam Mitchell, and contributions from Kayla Grey, TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg, DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE host Marissa Roberto, and BarDown’s Daniel Zakrzewski.

TSN Radio 1050 showcases the Raptors with play-by-play commentator Paul Jones calling all the action alongside analyst Jevohn Shepherd with Jim Tatti, Nikki Reyes, and Lewenberg providing pre-game and post-game coverage.

French-language coverage on RDS features Mathieu Jolivet and Alexandre Tourigny leading the broadcast team with live play-by-play coverage, and game analysis provided by William Archambault, Peter Yannopoulos, and Maxime Boudreau, along with Meeker Guerrier and former Raptors 905 assistant coach Charles Dubé-Brais.

TSN Toronto Raptors NBA PLAYOFFS First Round Broadcast Schedule

Game 1: – Saturday, April 16 at 5:30 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app

TSN continues to be Canada’s destination for comprehensive coverage throughout the playoffs, culminating with the NBA FINALS. The network also features extensive NBA coverage across SPORTSCENTRE, THE SHIFT WITH KAYLA GREY, BarDown, and TSN’s official digital and social media platforms. Hoops fans are covered from every angle, with:

Up-to-the-minute breaking news, scores, game recaps, and more

Daily coverage of the NBA, including digital analysis from TSN basketball analysts

Highlights, recaps, and must-see moments from around the league

Photos, videos, and content posted across TSN’s official social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok

Extensive coverage of the Raptors from THE SHIFT host Kayla Grey

BarDown.com rounds up all the viral moments and social media reaction from the postseason

NBA PLAYOFFS ON TSN also features the incorporation of TSN’s Official Sportsbook partner, FanDuel, offering a Same Game Parlay on every Raptors game day, as well as in-game integrations during TSN broadcasts. TSN Edge’s Wesley Cheng checks in with daily reports across all platforms throughout the entire NBA PLAYOFFS.

For all Raptors home games on TSN, fans with a TSN subscription and a Bell 5G device can use the innovative TSN 5G View technology to get up close to every shot, slam dunk, dribble, and block with zoom, pause, rewind, and slow motion, as well as nearly 360° replay capabilities. TSN 5G View also includes the new multiview feature, a multi-camera live stream of the game, allowing fans to watch from up to four different camera angles.

In addition to the Raptors-Sixers series, TSN delivers comprehensive coverage of marquee series throughout the NBA PLAYOFFS, beginning with First Round matchups including the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors, and more.

Expedia has signed on to sponsor TSN’s Starting Lineup Feature in the network’s Raptors playoff coverage.

*If necessary