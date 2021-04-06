TSN.ca Staff with files from The Associated Press, TSN.ca Staff

Raptors look for third consecutive win as they host LeBron-less Lakers on TSN

The Toronto Raptors host the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night, looking for a third consecutive win to start the month of April.

Watch Raptors-Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on TSN1/4/5, TSN Direct and the TSN App.

The Raptors enter this game on the heels of a Gary Trent Jr. game-winning buzzer beater as the team rallied from a 19-point second-half deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 103-101 on Monday night.

The Raptors have gone 11-12 in home games this season and their current record of 20-30 has them 11th in the Eastern Conference, just one game back of the final play-in spot at 10.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are 15-8 on the road, but enter Tuesday’s game having dropped five of their last eight games – all with LeBron James out of the lineup due to an ankle injury.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is third on the Raptors with 4.7 assists and is averaging 20.4 points per game. Trent Jr. is averaging 16.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 44.8 per cent in his six games with Toronto after being acquired for Norm Powell on deadline day.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 15.3 points and 5.1 assists for the Lakers. Montrezl Harrell is averaging 8.8 rebounds and 17.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 110.8 points, 41.2 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 44.7 per cent shooting.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 101 points, 44.5 rebounds, 22 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points on 45.9 per cent shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Rodney Hood: out (hip), Jalen Harris: out (hip), Paul Watson: out (health and safety protocols), Fred VanVleet: out (hip), Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (foot).

Lakers: Andre Drummond: day to day (toe), LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Wesley Matthews: day to day (neck), Anthony Davis: out (Achilles).

--- With files from The Associated Press