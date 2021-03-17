Two teams will look to reverse their losing fortunes tonight as the Toronto Raptors head to Detroit to take on the Pistons on TSN in hopes of snapping their five-game winless drought.

After dropping their last two games prior to the All-Star break, the Raptors have continued to struggle since kicking off the second half of their season, losing three straight post-break, no doubt hurt by losing five players to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Catch the game LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN4 and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

The Raptors are 17-22 on the season and sit 11th in the Eastern Conference while the Pistons own the worst record in the East at 10-29.

However, the silver lining for the Raptors is reinforcements are on the way. Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw were all cleared for practice on Tuesday while OG Anunoby was cleared to ramp up activity. All four players were out due to health and safety protocols.

Siakam, VanVleet, Flynn and McCaw are all listed as questionable for tonight's game with Anunoby ruled out.

On the other side of the court, the Pistons have dropped four consecutive games and bought out Blake Griffin on Mar. 5.

Detroit recently got their top two leading scorers in Jerami Grant and Josh Jackson back in the lineup since their last matchup with the Raptors.

For the Pistons, Hamidou Diallo, Killian Hayes and Jahlil Okafor are out, Wayne Ellington is doubtful and Dennis Smith Jr. and Rodney McGruder are listed as questionable.

The Raptors had started this five-game skid with a 129-105 loss to the Pistons on Mar. 3. Perhaps a win could get them back on track towards a playoff spot.