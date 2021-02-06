Raptors looking for fourth win in a row tonight vs. Hawks on TSN

After coming up triumphant Friday night on the road against the star-studded Brooklyn Nets, the Toronto Raptors are scheduled to return to action for the second half of their back-to-back Saturday night in Atlanta against the Hawks.

Watch Raptors-Hawks starting at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on TSN1/3/4, the TSN App & TSN Direct.

The Raptors' win on Friday came amid Nets superstar Kevin Durant only playing 19 minutes in the game reportedly because of COVID-19 tracing. Durant, who reportedly interacted Friday with an individual who later returned a positive COVID-19 test, was held out of the game until partway through the first quarter.

Durant will reportedly miss the Nets' scheduled game on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers, but the rest of his team has been cleared to play. The Raptors are also expected to play their scheduled game Saturday against the Hawks.

Here's what you need to know about the Raptors' (10-12) first game this season against the Hawks (10-12):

Raptors looking for fourth win in a row

While the Raptors have certainly had their struggles this season, they have been on the upswing lately. On Saturday night, the team will be looking for its fourth win in a row after taking down the Orlando Magic twice along with the Nets.

Conversely, the Hawks enter Saturday's game having lost three straight games.

New-look Hawks

Atlanta is still led by its young star, Trae Young, but the Hawks were busy in the off-season adding Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari and Rajon Rondo, all of whom are significant contributors.

Injuries

Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Aron Baynes: day to day (groin), OG Anunoby: out (calf).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: day to day (Achilles), De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Trae Young: day to day (right calf), Kevin Huerter: day to day (ankle).