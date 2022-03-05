Malachi Flynn (left hamstring strain) and Fred VanVleet (knee soreness) are listed questionable for the Toronto Raptors ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Malachi Flynn has been added to the Raptors’ injury report with a left hamstring strain. He and VanVleet are questionable for tomorrow’s game in Cleveland. Anunoby and Wilson are out. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 5, 2022

OG Anunoby (fractured finger) and DJ Wilson will not play.

Flynn, 23, has been in double digits in points his last four games, all starts. He recorded a season-high 20 points and eight assists in Friday night's loss to the Orlando Magic.

VanVleet continues to deal with knee soreness suffered prior to the All-Star break. He has missed the last four games.

The 28-year-old leads the Raptors, averaging 21.4 points, and 6.9 assists, to go along with 4.5 rebounds in 52 games played.