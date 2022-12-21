The Toronto Raptors have lost six straight and seek to end their season-long skid as they travel to New York to play the red-hot Knicks, winners of eight straight, on TSN Wednesday.

Toronto may be without centre Khem Birch as he deals with a non-COVID-19 related illness. Guard Gary Trent Jr. is questionable to play, per TSN Raptors Insider Josh Lewenberg.

This issue has been present for the Raptors all season, as they've been forced to deal with injuries to stars Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam at different times. Precious Achiuwa is still on the shelf after suffering an ankle injury on Nov. 9, with no timetable set for his return.

Sitting at 13-18 on the season and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, trade rumours have begun to swirl, specifically around forward O.G. Anunoby and VanVleet.

The Raptors are 3-12 on the road this season, and it won't get any easier when they play the Knicks, who have surged to the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings with their eight-game winning streak after a bit of a shaky start to the season.

New York laid a beating on the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, cruising to a 132-94 victory behind a balanced offensive effort; four players totaled 18 or more points, including Canadian forward RJ Barrett.

This matchup will feature two of the poorest-shooting teams in the league, with the Raptors team field goal percentage of 44.9 per cent for the season ranking third-from-last, and the Knicks' 45.5 per cent ranking sixth from last. The three-point percentage tells a similar story: Toronto ranks 29th, while New York ranks 25th.

Toronto is 3-8 this season in games decided by five points or fewer, while the Knicks are 4-3 in such games. The Raptors have not gotten a clutch performance from one of their stars in close games very often this season, and that may be required to knock off the Knicks at Madison Square Garden Wednesday.