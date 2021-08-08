The Toronto Raptors got their Summer League campaign off to a winning start with an 89-79 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Scottie Barnes, who the Raptors selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, made a splash in his first game, scoring 18 points and adding 10 rebounds and five assists to help power the victory.

Malachi Flynn had a team high 23 points in the win, the point guard hit four of five from the three point line and shot 61.5% from the field.

Justin Champagnie, who the Raptors announced officially signed a two-way contract on Saturday, also reached double digits in Las Vegas, scoring 10 points in just over 15 minutes of action.

Obi Toppin scored 24 points for the Knicks to lead all scorers, he also pulled down eight rebounds.

The Raptors will be back in action at Thomas & Mack Center against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday