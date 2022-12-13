Toronto Raptors small forward O.G. Anunoby will miss at least one more week with a hip injury before being re-evaluated.

The 25-year-old missed his first game of the season Sunday against the Orlando Magic due to the injury.

Precious Achiuwa was able to do some light on-court work in practice. Nurse said he's still not moving great on that sprained ankle but is encouraged that he's able put more weight on it, thinks he's making progress. They don't expect him back until the New Year. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 13, 2022

Otto Porter Jr. saw a specialist for his dislocated toe. They don't think "imminent surgery" is needed so the plan is to ramp him back up slowly. Nurse thinks his return is still about a month away.



Hernangomez (ankle) practiced today, should be able to play vs Kings tomorrow. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 13, 2022

Over 26 games this season, Anunoby is averaging 19 points, 5.8 rebounds. 2.1 assists and 2.4 steals.

Selected 23rd overall by the Raptors in the 2017 NBA Draft, Anunoby is in his sixth season with the organization.

In other injury news, power forward Precious Achiuwa, who has been sidelined since Nov. 9 with a right ankle ligament tear, isn't expected to return until the New Year. Achiuwa was able to do some light on-court work in practice, but is still not moving great, according to head coach Nick Nurse.

Small forward Otto Porter Jr., out since Nov. 14 with a dislocated toe, saw a specialist recently as they Raptors believe his return is still a month away.

The Raptors have struggled as of late, dropping two in a row against the Orlando Magic and six of their last 10 to fall to 13-14 on the season and are currently sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference.