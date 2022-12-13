1h ago
Anunoby's hip injury to be re-evaluated in one week
Toronto Raptors small forward O.G. Anunoby will miss at least one more week with a hip injury before being re-evaluated.
TSN.ca Staff
The 25-year-old missed his first game of the season Sunday against the Orlando Magic due to the injury.
Over 26 games this season, Anunoby is averaging 19 points, 5.8 rebounds. 2.1 assists and 2.4 steals.
Selected 23rd overall by the Raptors in the 2017 NBA Draft, Anunoby is in his sixth season with the organization.
In other injury news, power forward Precious Achiuwa, who has been sidelined since Nov. 9 with a right ankle ligament tear, isn't expected to return until the New Year. Achiuwa was able to do some light on-court work in practice, but is still not moving great, according to head coach Nick Nurse.
Small forward Otto Porter Jr., out since Nov. 14 with a dislocated toe, saw a specialist recently as they Raptors believe his return is still a month away.
The Raptors have struggled as of late, dropping two in a row against the Orlando Magic and six of their last 10 to fall to 13-14 on the season and are currently sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference.