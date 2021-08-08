TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have re-signed restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to a multi-year contract.

The 22-year-old guard had career-best numbers last season in 58 games and 38 starts between Toronto and the Portland Trail Blazers.

He was dealt to Toronto alongside teammate Rodney Hood in a deal that saw the Blazers acquire Norman Powell at the NBA trade deadline.

Trent Jr. posted averages of 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 31.8 minutes and shot .355 (44-124) from three-point range in 17 games with the Raptors.

Hailing from Columbus, Ohio, Trent Jr. had a couple of standout games with the Raptors last season when he dropped a career-high 44 points against Cleveland and 31 points against Oklahoma City.

The Raptors also made their signing of first-round pick Scottie Barnes official, saying his contract has the rookie with Toronto through the 2022-2023 season, with two team option years to follow.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug 8, 2021.