Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby practised in full Friday and is expected to play Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg,

Good news re: OG Anunoby. He practiced in full today and is expected to play tomorrow. Nurse told the folks in Dallas that he'll probably be able to avoid wearing protective eyewear. Happy that he appears to have caught a break - he hasn't had many of those over the last year. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 15, 2019

Head coach Nick Nurse told reporters in Dallas that he will probably be able to avoid wearing protective eyewear as well.

Anunoby was injured in Monday's matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers when he was poked in the eye by former teammate Kawhi Leonard. Anunoby then missed Wednesday's matchup in Portland against the Trail Blazers.

in 10 games so far this season, the 22-year-old is averaging 11.7 points per game to go along with 5.6 rebounds. This is his third season with the Raps since being selected No. 23 overall in 2017.

Following their matchup with the Mavs, the Raptors will be back in action on Monday at home against the Charlotte Hornets.