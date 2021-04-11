Anunoby out, Lowry likely to return vs. Knicks

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby will not play tonight's game against the New York Knicks, as the team will hold him out to rest on the second night of a back-to-back.

The 23-year-old is averaging career highs across the board with 14.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 35 games this season.

Point guard Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable but is likely to return tonight after missing the past six games, according to head coach Nick Nurse.

Newly signed centre Khem Birch is expected to make his Raptors debut. The Canadian averaged 5.9 points and 5.1 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game this season with the Orlando Magic this season.

Fred VanVleet (hip), Paul Watson (COVID protocol), Jalen Harris (hip) remain out.