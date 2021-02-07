1h ago
Raptors' Anunoby out vs. Grizzlies
The Toronto Raptors have ruled OG Anunoby as out for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Raptors 121, Hawks 132
The Raptors have ruled OG Anunoby OUT for tomorrow’s game in Memphis.— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 7, 2021
Anunoby has missed the last six games with a left calf strain.
The 23-year-old is averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 17 games this season with the Raptors.