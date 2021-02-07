Raptors' Anunoby out vs. Grizzlies

Up Next

Up Next

The Toronto Raptors have ruled OG Anunoby as out for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Raptors have ruled OG Anunoby OUT for tomorrow’s game in Memphis. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 7, 2021

Anunoby has missed the last six games with a left calf strain.

The 23-year-old is averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 17 games this season with the Raptors.