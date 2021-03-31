Powell details what the stare down against the Raps really meant

As March comes to an end, the Toronto Raptors (18-29) are aiming tonight to come away with just their second win in the month tonight as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-27), who have also had a disappointing season.

Watch Raptors-Thunder beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on TSN1/4/5, TSN Direct and the TSN App.

Both teams are currently in the midst of three-game losing streaks, with the Raptors having lost 14 of their last 16 contests overall.

As grim as things appear for the Raptors, they still have a shot at the playoffs. Toronto is just 2.0 games out of the last play-in spot in the Eastern Conference and 5.0 games behind sixth place.

The Thunder are 3.5 games out of the of the last play-in spot in the Western Conference and 9.0 games back of sixth place.

Here’s what you need to know about tonight’s game, the first meeting of the season between the squads:

Trent Jr., Hood still finding their footing

Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood, who Toronto acquired form the Portland Trail Blazers ahead of last week’s trade deadline for Norman Powell, will make just their fourth appearance as Raptors Wednesday night. Trent has averaged 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds as a starter with the Raptors, while Hood has averaged 7.3 points and 1.3 rebounds coming off the bench.

Bembry, Watson, McCaw out

DeAndre' Bembry and Paul Watson, who have not played in the Raptors’ last three games, are out again due to health and safety protocols. Patrick McCaw, who has been dealing with a knee injury, will also not play.

Thunder’s Canadian duo banged up

The Thunder will without their star player, Hamilton, Ont., native Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is out with a foot injury as well as Montreal native Luguentz Dort, who is in the concussion protocol.

Horford sitting

Five-time all-star Al Horford will not play Wednesday as the Thunder have decided to shut him down for the rest of the season in order to get a look at the team’s younger players.