It was clear both the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics were no match for their first-round opponents.

Missing Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and a flurry of other rotation players, Toronto made quick work of the Brooklyn Nets en route to the first playoff sweep in franchise history. Meanwhile, the Celtics took advantage of a discombobulated Philadelphia 76ers team playing without Ben Simmons.

It’s been an easy road thus far for the Atlantic Division rivals, but it’s about to get a lot tougher as they’ll meet in the conference semifinals beginning on Thursday. It will be the first-ever meeting between these two clubs in the postseason.

The Raptors open as the slight favourite, coming in at -125 compared to +105 for the Celtics, according to SportsBetting.ag.

Despite the slight advantage at the sportsbooks, the Celtics are one of the few teams Toronto has had trouble with this season. Boston handed the Raptors their only loss in the bubble thus far with a 122-100 drubbing back on Aug. 7. The green and white also took home two of the three regular season meetings before the NBA paused in mid-March, including a lopsided victory in Toronto on Christmas Day.

As for the odds to win it all, the Raptors (13/2) and Celtics (15/2) sit fourth and fifth, respectively, behind the Los Angeles Clippers (3/2), Los Angeles Lakers (3/2) and Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee is also a heavy favourite to emerge out of the Eastern Conference, sitting at 10/11 compared to the Raps (3/1) and Celtics (7/2).

Here are some other odds from around the NBA, including how likely Gregg Popovich is to return to the San Antonio Spurs in light of rumours tying him to the Brooklyn Nets, and whether or not the Sixers will make a drastic roster move in the off-season following their meek first-round exit.

Will Gregg Popovich be Spurs head coach next season?

Yes -600

No +425

Nets Next Head Coach

Gregg Popovich 5/2

Jacque Vaughn 5/2

Tyronn Lue 5/2

Mark Jackson 3/1

Jason Kidd 4/1

Jeff Van Gundy 7/1

Darvin Ham 10/1

Ime Udoka 10/1

Rick Pitino 10/1

Mike Krzyzewski 12/1

John Calipari 15/1

Tom Izzo 15/1

Juwan Howard 15/1

Jay Wright 18/1

Adam Harrington 20/1

Tim Duncan 50/1

76ers Next Head Coach

Ime Udoka 3/1

Kenny Atkinson 4/1

Tyronn Lue 4/1

Jay Wright 5/1

Wes Unseld Jr. 6/1

Jeff Van Gundy 15/2

Mark Jackson 15/2

Stan Van Gundy 15/2

Adrian Griffin 8/1

Darvin Ham 8/1

Juwan Howard 10/1

Jason Kidd 10/1

Becky Hammon 15/1

Phil Jackson 33/1

Charles Barkley 66/1

Allen Iverson 125/1

Will Elton Brand be fired or resign as 76ers GM?

Yes +225

No -350

Will Ben Simmons be on 76ers roster next season?

Yes -500

No +300

Will Joel Embiid be on 76ers roster next season?

Yes -800

No +425

Will Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid be on 76ers roster next season?

Yes -300

No +200

Will Al Horford be on 76ers roster next season?

Yes -1500

No +600

Series Odds

Celtics +105

Raptors -125

Game 1

Celtics PK

Raptors PK

Over/Under 216

NBA Finals

Los Angeles Clippers 3/2

Los Angeles Lakers 3/2

Milwaukee Bucks 7/2

Toronto Raptors 13/2

Boston Celtics 15/2

Houston Rockets 10/1

Miami Heat 20/1

Dallas Mavericks 25/1

Utah Jazz 33/1

Portland Blazers 100/1

Oklahoma City Thunder 150/1

Denver Nuggets 200/1

Indiana Pacers 500/1

Orlando Magic 500/1

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee Bucks 10/11

Toronto Raptors 3/1

Boston Celtics 7/2

Miami Heat 15/2

Indiana Pacers 250/1

Orlando Magic 250/1

Western Conference

Los Angeles Clippers 3/2

Los Angeles Lakers 3/2

Houston Rockets 11/2

Dallas Mavericks 12/1

Utah Jazz 15/1

Oklahoma City Thunder 66/1

Portland Trail Blazers 66/1

Denver Nuggets 100/1