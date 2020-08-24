It was clear both the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics were no match for their first-round opponents.

Missing Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and a flurry of other rotation players, Toronto made quick work of the Brooklyn Nets en route to the first playoff sweep in franchise history. Meanwhile, the Celtics took advantage of a discombobulated Philadelphia 76ers team playing without Ben Simmons.

It’s been an easy road thus far for the Atlantic Division rivals, but it’s about to get a lot tougher as they’ll meet in the conference semifinals beginning on Thursday. It will be the first-ever meeting between these two clubs in the postseason.

The Raptors open as the slight favourite, coming in at -125 compared to +105 for the Celtics, according to SportsBetting.ag.

Despite the slight advantage at the sportsbooks, the Celtics are one of the few teams Toronto has had trouble with this season. Boston handed the Raptors their only loss in the bubble thus far with a 122-100 drubbing back on Aug. 7. The green and white also took home two of the three regular season meetings before the NBA paused in mid-March, including a lopsided victory in Toronto on Christmas Day.

As for the odds to win it all, the Raptors (13/2) and Celtics (15/2) sit fourth and fifth, respectively, behind the Los Angeles Clippers (3/2), Los Angeles Lakers (3/2) and Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee is also a heavy favourite to emerge out of the Eastern Conference, sitting at 10/11 compared to the Raps (3/1) and Celtics (7/2).

Here are some other odds from around the NBA, including how likely Gregg Popovich is to return to the San Antonio Spurs in light of rumours tying him to the Brooklyn Nets, and whether or not the Sixers will make a drastic roster move in the off-season following their meek first-round exit.

Will Gregg Popovich be Spurs head coach next season?
Yes -600
No +425

Nets Next Head Coach
Gregg Popovich          5/2
Jacque Vaughn           5/2
Tyronn Lue     5/2
Mark Jackson  3/1
Jason Kidd      4/1
Jeff Van Gundy          7/1
Darvin Ham    10/1
Ime Udoka      10/1
Rick Pitino      10/1
Mike Krzyzewski       12/1
John Calipari   15/1
Tom Izzo         15/1
Juwan Howard            15/1
Jay Wright      18/1
Adam Harrington        20/1
Tim Duncan    50/1

76ers Next Head Coach
Ime Udoka      3/1
Kenny Atkinson          4/1
Tyronn Lue     4/1
Jay Wright      5/1
Wes Unseld Jr.            6/1
Jeff Van Gundy          15/2
Mark Jackson  15/2
Stan Van Gundy         15/2
Adrian Griffin 8/1
Darvin Ham    8/1
Juwan Howard            10/1
Jason Kidd      10/1
Becky Hammon          15/1
Phil Jackson    33/1
Charles Barkley          66/1
Allen Iverson  125/1

Will Elton Brand be fired or resign as 76ers GM?
Yes +225
No -350

Will Ben Simmons be on 76ers roster next season?
Yes -500
No +300

Will Joel Embiid be on 76ers roster next season?
Yes -800
No +425

Will Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid be on 76ers roster next season?
Yes -300
No +200

Will Al Horford be on 76ers roster next season?
Yes -1500
No +600

Series Odds
Celtics +105
Raptors -125

Game 1
Celtics PK
Raptors PK
Over/Under 216

NBA Finals
Los Angeles Clippers 3/2
Los Angeles Lakers    3/2
Milwaukee Bucks       7/2
Toronto Raptors          13/2
Boston Celtics 15/2
Houston Rockets         10/1
Miami Heat     20/1
Dallas Mavericks        25/1
Utah Jazz        33/1
Portland Blazers         100/1
Oklahoma City Thunder         150/1
Denver Nuggets          200/1
Indiana Pacers 500/1
Orlando Magic            500/1

Eastern Conference
Milwaukee Bucks       10/11
Toronto Raptors          3/1
Boston Celtics 7/2
Miami Heat     15/2
Indiana Pacers 250/1
Orlando Magic            250/1

Western Conference
Los Angeles Clippers 3/2
Los Angeles Lakers    3/2
Houston Rockets         11/2
Dallas Mavericks        12/1
Utah Jazz        15/1
Oklahoma City Thunder         66/1
Portland Trail Blazers 66/1
Denver Nuggets          100/1