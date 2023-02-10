Siakam on Poeltl acquisition and putting deadline noise behind them

Pascal Siakam is headed to the All-Star Game, after all.

The Toronto Raptors forward was named as one of three reserve replacements by NBA commissioner Adam Silver for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City alongside Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam have been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/JEkb07WPYa — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 10, 2023

The trio replaces Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

For Siakam, this will be a second trip to the All-Star Game after previously going in 2020.

In his seventh season out of New Mexico State, the 28-year-old Siakam is averaging a career-high 25.0 points on .475 shooting, 8.0 boards and 6.2 assists over 37.5 minutes a night in 46 games.

The appearances will be respective firsts for both the 21-year-old Edwards, in his third season out of Georgia, and 25-year-old Fox, in his sixth season out of Kentucky.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had the news first earlier on Friday.