Toronto Raptors guard Patrick McCaw (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Bulls in Chicago.

Now NBA injury report updates McCaw to "out" and RHJ disappears from the list.



The other stuff -- like rest and load management -- still an evening decision. — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) October 26, 2019

Forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was originally listed as questionable as of early Saturday afternoon, but was removed.

Neither player took the court in either of Toronto's first two games this season.

McCaw, 24, appeared in 26 regular season games with the Raptors last season. Hollis-Jefferson is in his first season with the Raptors after spending the last four in Brooklyn with the Nets.

Following their matchup with the Bulls in Chicago, the Raps will be back in action at home on Monday against the Orlando Magic.