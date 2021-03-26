Raptors' Watson, Bembry out vs. Suns

TAMPA, Fla. — The Toronto Raptors are dealing with more COVID-19 issues.

Two Raptors players will be out for COVID-19 health and safety protocols when the team faces the Phoenix Suns tonight.

The team says guard Paul Watson and guard/forward DeAndre' Bembry will be sidelined.

In the past month, five other Raptors players and six coaches also have missed time because of protocols.

The Raptors (18-26) snapped a nine-game losing streak on Wednesday and now sit 11th in the NBA Eastern Conference standings.

Toronto dealt guard Norman Powell, potentially a free agent after this season, to Portland for guards Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood just prior to yesterday's NBA trade deadline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2021.