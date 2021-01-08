22m ago
Lowry (personal) to miss Friday's game
Toronto Raptors veteran point guard Kyle Lowry will miss Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings due to personal reasons.
TSN.ca Staff
The 34-year-old is averaging 19.4 points, 7.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds over seven games with the Raptors this season, his ninth in Toronto.
The Raptors sit second last in the Eastern Conference with a 1-6 record.