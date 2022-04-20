As the expression goes, no team is really in trouble in the postseason until they’ve lost at home.

So, it goes without saying that Wednesday’s Game 3 is about as big as it can get for the Toronto Raptors.

Down 2-0 to the Philadelphia 76ers in their first-round series, the Raps are going to have to dig deep to climb out of the hole they’ve put themselves in. Head coach Nick Nurse was quick to address that after Game 2.

“Here we are, [down] 2-0. The way we finished the game, I don't see our guys are discouraged at all. I think they'll rise up and they'll play better. And you know we need to get one. We need to get one and we get ourselves back in the series,” Nurse told reporters.

History hasn't been exactly kind to the Raptors in the playoffs when facing an 0-2 series deficit. The Raps came back after falling down 0-2 to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2019 Eastern Conference final on their way to winning the NBA Championship. But that's it.

The seven other times it's happened, Toronto has been eliminated, most recently in 2020 against the Boston Celtics in the Orlando bubble.

The #Raptors have only won 1 series when they’ve been down 0-2. Will they come back and win this series? pic.twitter.com/Y4AKFRl350 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 19, 2022

A big theme from the first two games of this series – both double-digit Sixers wins – has been the physical play and a whistle the Raptors say has been heavy in Philadelphia’s favour.

“We’ve got to survive some of the physicality out there,” Nurse said Monday night. “You heard me saying it after the game, we got ran over a bunch when we were legal, which was true. There were several shots to the face, which I don’t understand [why they] were not reviewed.”

The 76ers took 34 free throws in their 131-111 Game 1 victory and went to the line 30 times in Game 2, with Embiid (12-14) attempting more than the entire Raptors team (10-12) Monday night. For the series, Toronto has been called for a total of 50 fouls compared to the Sixers’ 36.

Fouls through Games 1 and 2 (Raptors) Game Free Throws (Made-Attempted) Total Fouls Game 1 19-23 26 Game 2 10-12 24

Fouls through Games 1 and 2 (76ers) Game Free Throws (Made-Attempted) Total Fouls Game 1 29-34 18 Game 2 26-30 18

“I don’t mind physicality,” Nurse said. “It’s the playoffs and we expect it to be physical. We’ve got to be able to handle that.”

“I thought we did a pretty good job, but at a certain point, we have to stop arguing with the refs and find another solution, because they're not budging,” point guard Fred VanVleet said.

However, the numbers from the regular season don’t make the disparity all that surprising. Philly went to the line an average of 23.8 times per game this season, third most in the league, while their opponents attempted 21.6 free throws.

Now consider the slower, more physical play the NBA Playoffs often produce, combined with higher minutes for James Harden and Joel Embiid – two stars known for their ability to get to the line – and a gap in free throws attempted becomes more predictable.

Embiid was seen chatting with Nurse on the sideline late in Monday’s matchup, with the 76ers centre telling reporters after the game he advised the Raptors coach to stop complaining about the whistle.

"He's a great coach," Embiid said. "Obviously, he's been able to accomplish [a lot] and always been a big fan. But I told him, respectfully, I told him to stop b----ing about calls."

"He was saying to me that, 'I'm going to keep making all the free throws if you keep fouling,'" Nurse said, adding he too had a high level of respect for Embiid. "And I said, 'Well, you might have to.'”

Stopping the Sixers from getting to the line more is far from all the Raptors have to do in Game 3. For a team that finished in the top 10 in both defensive rating and points allowed, the Raptors’ defence has been anything but elite so far this series.

The 76ers scored 131 points in Game 1 and 112 in Game 2, shooting well over 50 per cent from the field in each matchup. The Sixers also shot 50 per cent from three-point land in the opener and followed that up with 46.7 per cent in Game 2.

A more balanced offensive attack could help, too.

Only four players scored in double figures in Game 2 with VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Chris Boucher combining for 83 of the team’s 97 points.

When asked about Toronto’s bench, which combined for seven points outside of Boucher, VanVleet put the responsibility on himself to play better.

"This is not on the bench, it's on myself to be better. I'm always going to take responsibility for my performance, and we didn't get the win so put the blame on me," he said after a 7-for-23 shooting performance.

The Raptors are expected to be without rookie Scottie Barnes again Wednesday night as he continues to be sidelined by a left ankle sprain he suffered in Game 1. Officially listed as doubtful, Barnes has been seen in a walking boot most of the week.

Gary Trent Jr. is considered questionable with a non-COVID-19 illness. He spent time away from the team and was originally listed as doubtful for Game 2 but ended up playing 10 ineffective minutes before being ruled out for the rest of the night.

Forward Thaddeus Young also played Monday despite being listed as doubtful with a sprained thumb, but like Trent, he didn’t see much floor time.

On the Sixers’ side, shooting guard Matisse Thybulle is ineligible to enter Canada due to not being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning he will miss Games 3 and 4 in Toronto. Thybulle said earlier in the month he has had one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine but decided against getting a second shot or booster.