Raptors trail 76ers by 18 points at halftime of series opener

The Philadelphia 76ers lead the Toronto Raptors 69-51 at halftime of Game 1 of their Eastern Conference quarter-final series.

76ers forward Tobias Harris led all scorers with 16 points, while Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each had 15. James Harden was also in double figures with 10 points.

Scottie Barnes led all Raptors with 11 points. OG Anunoby scored 10 points.

Embiid was assessed a flagrant foul for his challenge on a drive to the basket by Barnes.

Khem Birch took an elbow to the face from Embiid on an earlier play and went to the locker room midway through the first quarter. However, Birch was cleared from concussion protocol and returned to the bench.

Fred VanVleet picked up two fouls early in the first quarter, but remained in the game.

Key reserve Chris Boucher was whistled for three fouls in the opening quarter.

Philadelphia held a 35-27 lead after the first quarter on the strength of 10 points from Maxey.