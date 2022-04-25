Raptors lead 76ers at halftime of Game 5 as they try to avoid elimination

The Toronto Raptors lead the Philadelphia 76ers 54-41 at halftime of Game 5 as they try to avoid elimination in the first round series.

The Raptors trail the best-of-seven series 3-1.

Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes led the Raptors attack in the opening half with 12 points, while OG Anunoby added nine points and Pascal Siakam posted eight points, six rebounds and four assists.

Joel Embiid scored 13 points for the 76ers to lead all scorers, he also pulled down seven rebounds. Tobias Harris had 10 points for Philadelphia and former Raptor Danny Green scored nine points on 3-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet missed Monday’s game for Toronto with a strained hip flexor.

Toronto used a 12-0 run in the second quarter to open up a 14-point lead, their biggest of the game at that point.