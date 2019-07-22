Five-time NBA All-Star Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors, who is entering the last season of his current contract and is eligible for free agency in 2020, has hired a new sports agency to represent him.

We are so excited to welcome @Klow7 to the Priority Sports family! pic.twitter.com/bFt9u6uL2K — Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) July 22, 2019

Priority Sports announced on Monday that Lowry is its newest client. According to Michael Scotto of The Athletic, Lowry will specifically be represented by Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, replacing his previous agent Andy Miller of ASM Sports.

Miller negotiated Lowry's current deal with the Raptors (three years, $100 million) ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

The 33-year-old Lowry averaged 14. 2 points and 8.7 assists per game during the 2018-19 regular season for the Raptors, who ultimately won the 2019 NBA championship. Last year marked the fifth consecutive season that Lowry was named an all-star.

The veteran of 14 seasons has averaged 14.4 points and 6.1 assists per game over his career.