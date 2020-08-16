Buckle up basketball fans, it’s time for the playoffs.

The Toronto Raptors enter with the second best record in the NBA and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets awaiting them.

The Raptors have looked fantastic at the Walt Disney World Bubble, going 7-1 with a statement win against the Los Angeles Lakers in just the second game back from the near-five month break.

With the playoff field set, Vegas has released the official odds for NBA champion, Conference winners, and first round matchups. Let’s take a look at where the Raptors stack up in all three of those.

NBA Champion

The second best record in the league and No. 2 seed in Eastern Conference is an impressive feat for a team that lost Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to free agency, however Vegas isn’t quick to give Toronto all the credit and the team comes in with the fourth best odds to repeat as NBA champions. There are three clear betting favourites according to Vegas, with the Lakers (2/1), Milwaukee Bucks (5/2) and Los Angeles Clippers (3/1). Toronto’s 10/1 odds lead a second group of teams that also includes the Boston Celtics (12/1) and Houston Rockets (15/1). No other team has odds better than 25/1.

Eastern Conference

It should come as no surprise that the Bucks are the betting favourites to win the East with -160 odds (wager $10.60 to win $10) according to Bodog, they enter as the No. 1 team in the NBA and will take on the Orlando Magic in the first round. The Bucks dropped just 17 games all season, while also going 37-7 against the East, so any team will have a hard time to knock them off four times in just seven games. One team that has proven they can slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are the Raptors. They hold a +300 chances to win the East with a path that includes the Nets and possibly the No. 3 Boston Celtics to set up possibly another conference final against the Bucks. The Raptors at +300 is an interesting number when you look at it this way, the team has a good draw in round 1, taking on a feisty, yet undermanned Nets team. In the regular season, Toronto was 3-1 against their round 1 opponent with the only loss coming in Brooklyn. If they are then able to make it out of the second round, they would likely either be slight underdogs to the Bucks, or favourites against almost any other team in the conference. Toronto at +300 could prove to be a value play for this postseason, a team with this type of winning pedigree while still hungry to prove they are champions is a dangerous mix.

Round 1

There’s not much to say about Toronto’s round 1 matchup. They enter with the second best odds to win their opening round series at -3000 (wager $30 to win $1). You can hazard a guess at which team has the best odds to win their opening round matchup… you ready? It’s the Bucks! Milwaukee is an insane -10000 (wager $100 to win $1) to take down the Magic . As we’ve already pointed out, Toronto went 3-1 against the Nets during the regular season, but Toronto can’t overlook this team as they found a way to go 5-3 in the bubble. The odds for Game 1 have already come out on Bodog and Vegas have Toronto as a 9.5 point favourite and -550 (wager $55 to win $10) to win outright. Will Toronto shake off their Game 1 demons and race out to a fast start in this postseason? Vegas thinks so. Don’t believe Vegas and think Toronto will drop game 1? Or trail at any point of the series but still win it? Then you can head over to Bet365 and get the Raps at +350 to win the series from behind.