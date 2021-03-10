Nurse back with Raptors, five players still out

Head coach Nick Nurse is back with the Toronto Raptors, but the team will not be getting any players back as their season resumes on Thursday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

All five of Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Patrick McCaw and Malachi Flynn remain unavailable, still in the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Nick Nurse is back with the team and will speak to the media after Raptors practice shortly. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 10, 2021

Even after a week off, Siakam, VanVleet, Anunoby, McCaw and Flynn all remain in the health and safety protocol and will miss tomorrow’s game vs Atlanta. Terence Davis is questionable with a left ankle sprain. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 10, 2021

In addition, point guard Terence Davis II is questionable with a left-ankle sprain.

The Raptors (17-19) have been dealing with the league's COVID-19 protocol since the end of last month. A pair of games - against the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons - needed to be postponed with the Bulls game yet to be made up.

Losers of four of their last five, the Raptors currently occupy the eighth and final seed in the Eastern Conference.