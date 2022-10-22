Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, the reigning Rookie of the Year, left Saturday's game against the Miami Heat with a right ankle sprain.

Initial X-rays were negative, per the broadcast.

Initial X-rays on Barnes right ankle were negative, per the broadcast, so that's encouraging. Have to hope it's a precautionary thing. Again, this was the ankle that sidelined him for 3 weeks before camp & limited him in preseason. He was looking great tonight before going down. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 23, 2022

The injury occurred in the second quarter when Barnes landed awkwardly after making a layup. He needed help to get to the bench.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes that this is not the same ankle he hurt last spring during the playoffs, but it was the one he tweaked ahead of training camp.

The 21-year-old won the Rookie of Year last season after averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 74 games with the Raptors.