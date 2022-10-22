1h ago
Raptors' Barnes leaves game with ankle injury
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, the reigning Rookie of the Year, left Saturday's game against the Miami Heat with a right ankle sprain.
TSN.ca Staff
Initial X-rays were negative, per the broadcast.
The injury occurred in the second quarter when Barnes landed awkwardly after making a layup. He needed help to get to the bench.
TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes that this is not the same ankle he hurt last spring during the playoffs, but it was the one he tweaked ahead of training camp.
The 21-year-old won the Rookie of Year last season after averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 74 games with the Raptors.