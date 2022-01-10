The Toronto Raptors may be without Scotties Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. when the defending Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns come to town Tuesday night as both are questionable with injuries.

Barnes has right knee soreness while Trent Jr., who also missed Sunday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans, is dealing with left ankle swelling.

Scottie Barnes (right knee soreness) and Gary Trent Jr. (left ankle swelling) are both questionable for tomorrow's game vs Phoenix. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 10, 2022

Trent Jr., a 22-year-old shooting guard, is averaging 16.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 33 games this season, his first full campaign in Toronto after being picked up by the Raptors from the Portland Trail Blazers last season as part of the Norman Powell deal.

In his rookie season, small forward Barnes, 20, is averaging 14.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 32 games.

The Raptors have won six games in a row and currently hold a record of 20-17, good enough for seventh in the Eastern Conference.