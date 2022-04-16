Toronto Raptors forwards Scottie Barnes and Thaddeus Young both left Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers and will not return. Young left with a sprained thumb, while Barnes left in the fourth quarter with an ankle sprain.

Barnes was helped off the court and could not seem to put weight down on his left foot after 76ers centre Joel Embiid came down on it fighting for a loose ball. X-rays on Barnes' ankle were negative but the rookie will undergo further imaging on Sunday.

Barnes has 15 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists prior to leaving. Head coach Nick Nurse said that he "Thought [Barnes] belonged out there" in his NBA playoff debut.

X-rays were also negative on Young, who will also undergo further imaging tomorrow.

Barnes, 20, averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in his rookie season.

Young, 33, averaged 6.3 points and 4.4 rebounds in 26 games with the Raptors this season. He was acquired from the San Antonio Spurs as part of the Goran Dragic trade.