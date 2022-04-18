Plagued by injuries and illness, can the Raptors turn things around in Game 2?

The Toronto Raptors will be without Rookie of the Year finalist Scottie Barnes for Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

Barnes has officially been ruled out, while Gary Trent Jr. (non-COVID illness) and Thaddeus Young (thumb) remain doubtful. Young took part in the team's shootaround Monday morning, while Trent was absent for the second straight day.

Barnes met with the media Monday wearing a walking boot on his left foot. He was having an excellent playoff debut, with 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, before the Sixers' 280-pound centre Joel Embiid stepped on his foot, sending him sprawling to the floor in agony with about nine minutes left to play in Game 1. He suffered a left ankle sprain on the play.

“I thought it was going to be bad," Barnes said of the injury Monday. "I hit the ground and I was like, damn, it’s just the beginning and I’m just getting started. But after I was just trying to have positive thoughts.”

Young left Game 1 after hyperextending his left thumb in the second quarter.

The ailing Trent Jr., who averaged 18.3 points per game in the regular season, struggled in the playoff opener, scoring just nine points on 2-for-11 shooting in 26 minutes of work.

“Give him a lot of credit for going out there and giving an effort last night, because he was struggling, obviously, as you could all tell," Nurse said of Trent Jr. "So I give him credit for him going out there and manning up a little bit. But we’ll see where we’re at with him as we go here.”