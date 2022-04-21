Despite crushing loss, the Raptors won't stop fighting: 'We need more games'

Down 3-0 in their series against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Toronto Raptors are expecting to have star rookie Scottie Barnes back for Saturday's must-win Game 4.

“We’ll have Scottie back on Saturday and another weapon to use,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said after Wednesday's overtime loss in Game 3.

Barnes has missed the previous two games with a sprained left ankle, but did take part in the team's shootaround ahead of Game 3.

The 20-year-old was having an excellent playoff debut in Game 1, with 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, before the Sixers' 280-pound centre Joel Embiid stepped on his foot, sending him sprawling to the floor in agony with about nine minutes left to play.

He met with the media Monday wearing a walking boot on his left foot and also had it on while watching Game 2 from the sidelines.

“I thought it was going to be bad," Barnes said of the injury Monday. "I hit the ground and I was like, damn, it’s just the beginning and I’m just getting started. But after I was just trying to have positive thoughts.”

A rookie of the year finalist, Barnes averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in 74 games during the regular season with the Raptors.