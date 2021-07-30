The Toronto Raptors selected Toronto native Dalano Banton with the 46th overall pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, the first time the franchise has drafted a Canadian.

"I'm sure it was cool for all of us to hear on the broadcast — 'the Toronto Raptors select Dalano Banton from Toronto,'" Webster said.

Banton averaged 9.6 points, 3.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds in his sophomore season for Nebraska last year.

"We think he's talented," Webster said. "He's big, he plays a little point guard, he sees the floor really well, he can rebound really well."

Toronto also took six-foot-five Louisville guard David Johnson 47th overall.

Following the draft, the Raptors signed Pittsburgh Panthers forward Justin Champagnie, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Brooklyn, New York native averaged 18 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists last season, his second with Pittsburgh.