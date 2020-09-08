Ibaka unsure if he'll play in Game 6 after twisting his ankle

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka suffered a sprained left ankle Monday night and is questionable for Game 6 of the team's playoff series against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

Ibaka was wearing a walking boot on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old says how he'll see how he feels on Wednesday before making a call on his status for the elimination game.

Serge Ibaka says he isn't sure if he'll be able to play in tomorrow's must-win Game 6. He felt like he could still play when he turned his ankle yesterday, but says it feels worse today, will see how it responds to treatment tomorrow. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) September 8, 2020

Ibaka suffered the injury after falling awkwardly while playing defence in the second half of Toronto's 111-89 loss to the Celtics on Monday, giving Boston a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal.

Ibaka is a key player off the bench for Toronto. He is averaging 15.1 points and 8.2 rebounds during the playoffs.

Against Boston, Ibaka has been one of the only Raptors to get significant playing time off the bench.