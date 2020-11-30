What should the Raptors do with Davis?

The Toronto Raptors are scheduled to travel to their temporary home for at least the start of the 2020-21 season on Monday.

TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg reports players must return three or four negative tests to be cleared for individual workouts upon arriving in Tampa Bay.

The first team practice is scheduled for Sunday at Saint Leo University and the Raptors' first preseason game is set for Dec. 12 against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Raptors are travelling to Tampa later today. Players must return 3-4 negative tests to be cleared for individual workouts. Their first team practice (at Saint Leo University) is scheduled for Sunday, with their first preseason game (@ CHA, Dec 12) coming the following weekend — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 30, 2020

Due to Canada's COVID-19 restrictions, the Raptors announced last month they would be playing home games for at least part of the season at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

The NBA season is scheduled to tip off on Dec. 22.