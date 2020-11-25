Up Next

The Toronto Raptors announced Wednesday the team has re-signed forward Chris Boucher to a multi-year contract.

Boucher was a restricted free agent.

In his second season with the Raptors last year, the 27-year-old appeared in 62 games, recording 6.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

In 91 career regular season games, Boucher has averaged 5.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.