TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Paul Watson to a two-way contract.

Watson appeared in 13 games for Raptors 905 this season, averaging 18.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and shooting .467 (43-for-92) from three-point range.

Watson recently completed a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks and appeared in two games.

Toronto's roster now stands at 17 players.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2020.