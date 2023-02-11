The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a multi-year contract, the team announced on Saturday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 23-year-old signed two 10-day contracts with the Raptors earlier this season, averaging 4.5 points in 8,5 minutes in two games played.

He has played eight games in the NBA G-League this year, seven with the Wisconsin Herd and one with the Raptors 905, averaging 16.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

The Muscatine, Iowa native was selected 41st overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs.