The Toronto Raptors have signed a multi-year contract extension with forward OG Anunoby, the team announced on Monday. According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, it is a four-year, $72 million deal and includes a player option for the 2024-2025 season.

“OG is the epitome of the skilled, powerful, determined player we want in our organization long-term. Remember, he doesn’t shoot to miss,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said in a release. “We’re really pleased that OG will be with us for seasons to come.”

Anunoby appeared in 69 regular season games last season for the Raptors and posted 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game, all career highs.

He also started all 11 playoff games for the Raptors in 2019-20 and contributed 10.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals per game, as the team was eliminated in seven games by the Boston Celtics in the second round.

Anunoby's playoff performance was highlighted by a game-winning buzzer beater three he hit to capture Game 3, 104-103 over the Celtics.

The 23-year-old made his debut with the Raptors in the 2017-18 season, after the team selected him 23rd overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.